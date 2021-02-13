BN Polo reach Aibak Polo Cup main final

LAHORE: BN Polo booked a berth in the main final and Barry’s in the subsidiary final of the Pantera Energy Aibak Polo Cup 2021 after winning their matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

BN Polo were up against Master Paints and both the sides played quality polo. After a tough fight, BN Polo managed to win the crucial match by 7-6, thanks to high-flying Eulogio Celestino, who smashed six superb goals. Raja Mikail Sami struck one goal.

Marcos Panelo, along with Farooq Amin Sufi and Juan Cruz Losada, fought gallantly for Master Paints, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side. Panelo slammed in a hat-trick, Farooq a brace and Losada one goal.

Master Paints started the match well by converting a 60-yard penalty to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long, as BN Polo made a tremendous comeback and hit three back-to-back goals to gain 3-1 lead.

Master Paints bounced back in the second chukker, scoring twice to level the score at 3-all.

The highly-charged third chukker was evenly poised as both the sides converted three goals one after another to draw the score at 6-all.

In the fourth and decisive chukker, BN hammered the match-winning goal.

Earlier, the match between Barry’s and DS Polo/ASC proved to be a one-sided affair, as Barry’s won the encounter by 9-3½. Ernesto Trotz was the star for the winning side, as he cracked a classic quartet. Santiago Gomes Romero and Nafees Barry banged a brace each. Turab Rizvi scored one goal.

For DS Polo/ASC, who had a half-goal handicap advantage, Hissam Ali Hyder, Lt Col Omer Minhas and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored one goal each.

Both the teams were off to a good start as they converted one goal each in the first chukker.

DS Polo/ASC struck one in the second chukker to take 2-1 lead, which couldn’t last long as Barry’s bounced back in great style and thrashed two back-to-back goals to earn 3-2 lead.

Barry’s maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as they slammed in a brace against one by DS Polo/ASC to further enhance their lead to 5-3.

The fourth chukker was fully dominated by Barry’s where they cracked a classic quartet to win the match 9-3½. Nicolas Scortichini and Marcelo Garrahan were the field umpires.