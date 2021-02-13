Windies put BD under pressure in second Test

DHAKA: Shannon Gabriel claimed two wickets and Alzarri Joseph complemented his brilliant batting with a prized scalp to put the West Indies firmly on top in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The West Indies reduced Bangladesh to 105-4 at stumps on the second day after posting 409 runs in their first innings on the back of half-centuries from Joshua Da Silva (92), Nkrumah Bonner (90) and Joseph (82).

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 27 alongside Mohammad Mithun at the close, helping Bangladesh prevent further embarrassment after the early damage.

The hosts still required 104 runs to avoid the follow on.

Gabriel dismissed opener Soumya Sarkar for a duck in the first over of the innings and then removed one-down Najmul Hossain for four in the next over.

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque repaired the damage with 56-run for the third wicket before off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck.

Da Silva took the catch as Mominul fell for 21 runs.

Joseph dismissed Tamim in the next over for 44 runs to aggravate Bangladesh’s problems.

Da Silva, Joseph and Nkrumah Bonner all came close to centuries earlier as the West Indies dominated Bangladesh to add 186 runs in two sessions they batted before being all out.

After resuming on 223-5, Da Silva and Joseph added 118 runs for the seventh wicket after Bonner missed out on converting his overnight half-century, falling for his career-best knock.

Seamer Abu Jayed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam finished with 4-98 and 4-108 respectively helping Bangladesh dismiss the West Indies on the stroke of the tea break.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century, dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.

Mithun took a good catch at leg slip as Bonner departed after hitting seven boundaries, securing his second fifty in as many innings.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st innings (overnight 223-5)

Kraigg Brathwaite c Najmul b Soumya 47

John Campbell lbw b Taijul 36

Shayne Moseley b Jayed 7

Nkrumah Bonner c Mithun b Mehidy 90

Kyle Mayers c Soumya 5

Jermaine Blackwood c and b Taijul 28

Joshua Da Silva b Taijul 92

Alzarri Joseph c Liton b Jayed 82

Rahkeem Cornwall not out 4

Jomel Warrican c Liton b Jayed 2

Shannon Gabriel c Mushfiqur b Taijul 8

Extras (b4, lb 2, nb2) 8

Total (all out, 142.2 overs) 409

Fall: 1-66 (Campbell), 2-87 (Moseley), 3-104 (Brathwaite), 4-116 (Mayers), 5-178 (Blackwood), 6-266 (Bonner), 7-384 ( Da Silva), 8-396 ( Joseph) 9-398 (Warrican), 10-409 (Gabriel)

Bowling: Jayed 28-6-98-4, Mehidy 33-9-75-1, Nayeem 24-3-74-0, Taijul 46.2-8-108-4 (nb2), Soumya 11-1-48-1

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal c Moseley b Joseph 44

Soumya Sarkar b Gabriel 0

Najmul Hossain c Bonner b Gabriel 4

Mominul Haque c Da Silva b Cornwall 21

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 27

Mohammad Mithun not out 6

Extras (nb 3) 3

Total (4 wickets, 36 overs) 105

To bat: Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed

Fall: 1-1 (Soumya), 2-11(Najmul), 3-69 (Mominul), 4-71 (Tamim)

Bowling: Gabriel 8-2-31-2 (nb2), Cornwall 11-4-18-1, Joseph 8-1-34-1, Mayers 5-1-12-0, Warrican 4-1-10-0(nb1)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN). TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)