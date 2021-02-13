Duran, Basile set up junior singles final clash

ISLAMABAD: Belgian top junior player Alessio Basile and Turkey’s Birtan Duran are all set to play the boys’ singles final of the Syed Dilawar Abbas/Syed Tajamul Abbas Memorial ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships following their contrasting wins here at the PTF Complex hard courts Friday.

In what turned out to be a hard-fought win, Basile rallied back from second set defeat to beat Freshman Artiom Dorofeev (France) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. In the second semi-final, it was all too easy for the first leg winner Duran who overwhelmed Dmitry Dolzhenkov from Russia in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

The first semi-final turned out to be a real thriller as Basile looked a bit casual going into the second set after winning the first with ease. Dorofeev was seen playing some attacking tennis that helped him striking winners easily. His powerful forehand backed by sizzling served earned him many points. The Belgian, however, was seen making a strong comeback in the third. He was again seen playing his best tennis, making full use of the opportunities coming his way, striking one after another winner to surge ahead within no time. Basile went to win the third set and match in an emphatic style.

Duran looked in immaculate touch in the second semi-final and dominated the pre-final right from the start. The Russian had no answer to his consistent display of accurate tennis.

“I hope to put up the same show going into the final on Saturday. The Belgian indeed is a good player but I would try my best to beat him and win my second successive UTF Junior international,” Duran said after winning his semi-final.

Meanwhile, the women’s final today (Saturday) will see Ines Faltinger (AUT) taking on the first leg winner Maria Pukhina (Russia).

Both the girls won their semi-finals with ease on Friday. Ines Faltinger got the better of Ellie Blackford (UK) 6-3, 6-2 while Maria Pukhina (Russia) proved too strong for country fellow Arina Arifullina during her 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Maria who defeated Great Britain’s Iman en route to the final in a hard-fought match Friday found going easy as she won without putting up her best efforts.

Results: Boys’ doubles final: Alessio Basile (BEL) & Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) & Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) 6-2 6-4.

Girls’ doubles final: Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) & Ines Faltinger (AUT) bt Mariia Masiianskaia (RUS) & Margarita Okhendovskaya (UKR) 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ singles semi-finals: Alessio Basile (BEL) bt Artiom Dorofeev (FRA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Birtan Duran (TUR) bt Dmitry Dolzhenkov (RUS) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Ines Faltinger (AUT) bt Ellie Blackford (GBR) 6-3, 6-2; Maria Pukhina (RUS) bt Arina Arifullina (RUS) 6-1, 6-2.