Ahmed gains lead in WAPDA Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Zafar gained lead in the Third Chairman WAPDA Golf here on Friday while Rustam Chatta won the seniors event.

The proceedings were to start at 7am but fog caused a four and a half hours delay. To counterbalance the time loss, the organisers reduced the 18 holes round to nine.

Ahmed, a prominent amateur golfer of Lahore Gymkhana, played a consistency loaded nine holes to emerge as the leader. His score for these nine holes was 33 and he managed to ward off the challenge put up by 80 other aspirants.

His nearest adversaries are many capable ones. The foremost one is Umer Khokher of Rawalpindi, the top ranked golf amateur of Pakistan. He is well placed, just one stroke behind, at a score of 34. Other formidable lying in wait for the kill are Muhammed Arsalan and Ahsam Khawaja (Gymkhana) at 35 followed by Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana (Defence Raya), and Muhammed Shoaib (Gymkhana) at 36.

The seniors event was won by Col (r) Rustam Chatta (Garrison), a golfer of merit and expertise. His winning score was an aggregate of 117 over 27 holes. The second position was attained by Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) who also had an aggregate score of 117 but lost the first slot, as Rustam had a better score in the last nine holes. Imran Ahmed (Gymkhana) won the third gross with a score of 119.

The top three in net section were Maj Gen Saud Rassol (Garrison), Rashid Akbar (Garrison), and Mian Muhammed Shabbir (Sargodha).

The ladies event was won by Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview. Her aggregate gross was 115. Ghazala Yasmin came second with a score of 118. The third gross winner is Rimsha Ijaz (Defence Raya).

The top three in net category were Zaib un Nisa (Royal Palm), Ana James Gill (also of Royal Palm), and Munaza Shahid of Rawalpindi.