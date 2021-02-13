Tech startup secures funding

KARACHI: VINNCORP, a digital tech startup, has secured its first round of funding from HRSG, a leading people and business solutions firm, a statement said on Friday.

The six-figure initial investment of $100,000 from HRSG will help enhance VINNCORP’s reach both locally and globally, it added.

Khurram Gulistan, founder and CEO of VINNCORP, said: “We are confident that this investment will help in refining VINNCORP’s product portfolio further, in addition to expanding our service provision beyond our current capacity.”

Joining him VINNCORP Co-founder and COO Khurram Kalimi, IBA alumni, said: “This has come at a time when uncertainty is high because of the prevailing pandemic and we are glad that we will also be able to create employment opportunities in the tech industry.”

Pakistan has more than 76 million internet users and more than 37 million active social media accounts offering tremendous opportunities for growth in the digital economy.

The growth of VINNCORP will help create job opportunities for local professionals and would also contribute positivity to the Pakistani economy.

Hasan Azhar, Group CEO of HRSG, the venture capitalist, said: “The passion of its founders and their commitment to delivering problem resolving innovation is what attracted HRSG to VinnCorp. VinnCorp is a digital transformation startup, focused on unconventional, class-leading solutions.”

“Their philosophy of helping clients solve the impossible and their relentless commitment to building a diverse organization with the brightest minds is a recipe for excellence and has positioned VinnCorp for tremendous success in the years ahead. HRSG is proud to be a small part of this journey with VinnCorp, and is very excited about the future.”