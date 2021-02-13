close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

Gold rates down Rs800/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2021

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs800/tola to RS111,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs685 to Rs95,165, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $23 to $1,819/ounce.

However, silver rates increased Rs10 to Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs8.57 to Rs1,200.27, it added.

Latest News

More From Business