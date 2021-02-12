MMTKH chief praises govt for setting up five new boards for seminaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Head of newly-created seminaries board for Shia school of thought, Majma-ul-Madaris Taleemul Kitab-wal-Hikmat (MMTKH), and principal of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa (JUW), Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi praised the PTI government for creating five new boards besides the five old ones, terming it a great step towards promoting a healthy standard of education for promoting peace, harmony and progress.
Addressing a press conference Friday, he also lauded the seminaries registration with education ministry, saying it would end the atmosphere of negative propaganda against the seminaries and the pressure of law-enforcing agencies like CTD which had been looking after their affairs and making unnecessary interventions in their functioning.