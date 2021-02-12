MMTKH chief praises govt for setting up five new boards for seminaries

LAHORE: Head of newly-created seminaries board for Shia school of thought, Majma-ul-Madaris Taleemul Kitab-wal-Hikmat (MMTKH), and principal of Jamia Urwatul Wusqa (JUW), Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi praised the PTI government for creating five new boards besides the five old ones, terming it a great step towards promoting a healthy standard of education for promoting peace, harmony and progress.

Addressing a press conference Friday, he also lauded the seminaries registration with education ministry, saying it would end the atmosphere of negative propaganda against the seminaries and the pressure of law-enforcing agencies like CTD which had been looking after their affairs and making unnecessary interventions in their functioning.