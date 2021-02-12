Khuda Aur Mohabbat starts on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The hours of waiting and curiosity of the people are over but the heartbeat of the viewers is also about to increase because in a few hours, Pakistan's biggest, blockbuster and iconic drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat will have a formal beginning.

The premiere (first Episode) of serial produced under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will be aired on Pakistan's largest and number one entertainment channel Geo TV , on Friday at 8 pm. Hashim Nadeem's famous novel "Khuda aur Mohabbat " has been beautifully framed by Wajahat Hussain. On the other hand, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Naveed Nowshad's arrangement of music for the song of the play (OST) has enchanted the voices of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher.