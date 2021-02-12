JCSC reaffirms resolve to give befitting reply to enemy

RAWALPINDI: Top military leadership at Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) meeting on Thursday, reaffirmed the resolve of Armed Forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy.

The participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, which was held at Joint Staff headquarters here.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Air Staff and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, doctrines and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. The participants also dilated upon latest situation of COVID-19 and lauded services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC), which was established to synergise and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19.

The participants discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IIOJ&K in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

At the end, Chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan Armed Forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.