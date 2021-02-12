Khuda Aur Mohabbat starts on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The hours of waiting and curiosity of the people are over but the heartbeat of the viewers is also about to increase because in a few hours, Pakistan's biggest, blockbuster and iconic drama serial "Khuda aur Mohabbat will have a formal beginning.

The premiere (first Episode) of serial produced under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi will be aired on Pakistan's largest and number one entertainment channel Geo TV , on Friday at 8 pm. Hashim Nadeem's famous novel "Khuda aur Mohabbat " has been beautifully framed by Wajahat Hussain. On the other hand, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Naveed Nowshad's arrangement of music for the song of the play (OST) has enchanted the voices of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher. Remember that even before the drama aired, its teaser, OST and trailer made such a fuss everywhere that the curiosity and echo of watching this mega serial started to be heard not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

The story of the third season of the super hit serial, decorated with different colors of love, romance, financial difficulties, seriousness, suspense, and emotion, is being presented in a new style from beginning to end in which the story and characters as well as modern cameras are used. Has been Apart from the beautiful scenes and brilliant acting, the lively dialogues have also added more flavor to this serial. The brilliant performances of the artists, who are well versed in modern techniques, are also ready to captivate the viewers. Drama industry pundits say that like season one and two of the mega serial, season three of the serial will also prove to be a new addition to the assets of Geo TV by setting new records of popularity. Showbiz industry's famous hero Feroz Khan and actress Iqra Aziz are playing the lead roles in this serial which will prove to be the biggest surprise for the viewers. Javed Sheikh, Junaid Khan, Tooba Siddiqui, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat, Sami Pasha, Wasim Abbas, Sunita Marshall, Sohail Sameer, Junaid Khan, Mirza Zain Baig and Usman Pirzada also played important roles.