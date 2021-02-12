Ashiana reference against Shahbaz: AC adjourns hearing

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others till February 17.

The court has summoned prosecution witness Saeed Akhtar and others for next hearing. Shahbaz was produced before the court from jail. Ahad Cheem and other accused were also present in the courtroom. PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others, attended the court proceedings in a bid to show solidarity with their leader. Previously, two prosecution witnesses including Muaeez Nawaz and Mugheera had recorded statements. The NAB had filed the reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Pervez Kayani and others.