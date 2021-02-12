Senate elections on March 3

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued the schedule for the upcoming Senate elections, according to which, polling will be held on March 3 to elect new members of the Upper House of the Parliament upon the retirement of 52 senators on March 11.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit nomination papers on February 12 and 13, at the offices of the returning officers. The list of nominated candidates will be posted on February 14, 2021.

The schedule has been announced with still a question mark on the mode of election to be adopted, though the government has already promulgated a presidential ordinance for open ballot, while it has already sought guideline from the Supreme Court of Pakistan on this count.

The government has also maintained that the decision of the apex court would be respected and implemented with regards to the question of Senate elections whether or not through open ballot.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from February 15 to 16, 2021 in the offices of the returning officers. The last date for appeals to the tribunal against the decisions of the returning officers (ROs) to accept or reject the nomination papers is February 18, 2021, while the last date for disposal of these appeals is February 20, 2021.

The revised list of candidates will be posted on February 21 in light of the tribunal's decision. The date for withdrawal of nomination papers is February 22, 2021. The final list of candidates will be posted on February 23, 2021.

After the release of the final list of candidates, any candidate will be able to withdraw from the contest till 12 noon on March 2, 2021. Polling for the Senate election will take place on March 03, 2021.

Through a notification, issued here, the ECP has called upon the members of the National Assembly to elect member of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for women for the Federal Capital. Likewise, the members of the provincial assemblies have been called upon to elect members against seven general seats and two women seats and two technocrats, including Ulema from each province i.e. Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which are going to become vacant after expiration of the term of incumbent senators on March 11.

Returning officers, who have been posted for this purpose are:

Federal Capital: Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Special Secretary, Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad. Punjab Province: Ghulam Israr Khan, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Lahore. Office 10 Court Street, Lahore. Sindh Province: Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Karachi. Office Block No. 44-A, Iraq Highway President Karachi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sharifullah, Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar. Office Peshawar Golf Club Gate No. 2 Shami Road Peshawar Cantt.

Balochistan Province: Muhammad Raziq, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan, Quetta. Office Bergenza Villas, Street No. 1 near Zargun Road, Quetta

The Election Commission has once again reminded political parties to issue official party certificates to their nominees so that the required certificates can be attached to the nomination papers by the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing on the presidential reference, seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections till Monday.

A five-member SC larger bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the reference.

During course of proceeding, Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue process of holding Senate elections according to the announced schedule.

The court remarked that the judgement, regarding holding Senate polls through open ballot or secret ballot, would be announced before the Senate elections.

Justice Yahya Afridi questioned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawad Khan what the need was to file Presidential reference.

AGP said that the schedule of Senate elections would be issued today (Thursday) and the Senate elections would be held according to amendment made under the ordinance.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the government would abide by the opinion of the court in the presence of earlier judgement.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had changed its position but he had same stance. The local bodies elections were held under provincial laws and the Election Act, he added.

Justice Bandial said the local bodies elections were held under the Local Government Act.

The Attorney General said that the Constitution and the law provided a complete mechanism for local government elections.

He said he was a PPP lawyer in the Sindh High Court in the local body elections case. The court had asked for an amendment in the Sindh Local Government Act, he added.

He said that the Election Act 2017 was totally silent on challenging elections under the Constitution.

On the other hand PML-N, PPP and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) filed petitions to become party to the presidential reference and pleaded to dismiss Presidential reference.

Meanwhile, a counsel of the Election Commission of Pakistan informed the court that the ECP had issued the schedule of Senate elections.