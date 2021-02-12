Impeachment prosecutors to wrap up case against Trump

WASHINGTON: Impeachment prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against ex-president Donald Trump in the US Senate on Thursday, backed by chilling footage that showed senior politicians fleeing for their lives during last month’s assault on Congress.

The Democratic impeachment managers will argue for a second day that the riot was deliberately incited by the former president, with an aim of reminding senators, and watching Americans, just how bad things got on January 6. On Wednesday they walked senators -- many of them clearly shaken -- through hours of graphic presentations and video, some of which came from security cameras and police bodycams and was being aired for the first time.

The ensuing mayhem left five people dead, including one woman shot after she invaded the Capitol and one policeman killed by the crowd. The episode occurred after Trump told a rally near the White House that his failure to win reelection was due to vote rigging.

But Trump’s defense lawyers, who will present their arguments later this week, say he cannot be personally blamed for the riot and that the entire trial is unconstitutional because he has already left office. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden said on Thursday that devastating presentations by Democratic impeachment managers in the trial of Donald Trump may change some Republicans who until now opposed convicting the former president.

"My guess is some minds may be changed," Biden told reporters in the White House. The president said he had not watched Wednesday’s trial live, but had seen news reports on the hours of video evidence showing how a mob left a Trump rally in Washington and invaded the Capitol in an unprecedented security crisis.