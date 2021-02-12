Kyrgyz powerbroker fined in major corruption case

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A court in Central Asia’s Kyrgyzstan on Thursday imposed a fine of a few thousand dollars on a former customs official convicted of overseeing major corruption and who is under US sanctions.

The court in the capital Bishkek then ordered Rayimbek Matraimov -- widely seen as a powerbroker before a political crisis led to a change in leaders last year -- released from months of house arrest.

The court justified its decision to fine him the equivalent of just over $3,000 by saying Matraimov had paid back around $24 million to the state in damages lost through corruption schemes that he oversaw during his time as deputy director of the Customs Service.