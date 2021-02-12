Kyrgyz powerbroker fined in major corruption case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: A court in Central Asia’s Kyrgyzstan on Thursday imposed a fine of a few thousand dollars on a former customs official convicted of overseeing major corruption and who is under US sanctions.
The court in the capital Bishkek then ordered Rayimbek Matraimov -- widely seen as a powerbroker before a political crisis led to a change in leaders last year -- released from months of house arrest.
The court justified its decision to fine him the equivalent of just over $3,000 by saying Matraimov had paid back around $24 million to the state in damages lost through corruption schemes that he oversaw during his time as deputy director of the Customs Service.