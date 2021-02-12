Israelis suspected of selling missiles to ‘Asian country’

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel’s domestic security agency said on Thursday they have investigated 20 Israelis, including former defence industry personnel, for allegedly making and selling cruise missiles to an unnamed Asian nation.

The suspects are also suspected of money laundering, the Shin Bet said, with its investigation report handed to the justice ministry for possible prosecution. "The suspects were engaged in illegally developing, manufacturing, testing and selling armed cruise missiles to an Asian country," a Shin Bet statement read. "The suspects received instructions from elements associated with the same foreign country, in exchange for payment of considerable funds, as well as other benefits," it added.