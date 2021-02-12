close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Dry weather to continue

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 8.4°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore