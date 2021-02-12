KP govt hires IDAP services in uplift projects

LAHORE:Punjab welcomes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to hire the services of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority for consultancy in development projects, said Minister for Communications & Works Asif Nakai in a meeting held here. Punjab is ready to support other provinces, said Asif Nakai while presiding over 41st meeting of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP). The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments, two members of Punjab Assembly and IDAP board members where IDAP was approved to work as a consultancy and development firm for various projects. According to the agenda discussed in the meeting, Master Plan of City Campus of University of Chakwal, Fast Track Development Projects of Ministry of Health Sciences and Patwar School Board of Revenue were handed over to the authority to provide its professional services as well as consultancy in the respective projects.