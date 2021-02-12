Drive launched against ‘Chai Paani’ culture

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab DG Gohar Nafees has declared a war against Chai-Paani, a term used for petty corruption in government departments, said a statement issued here from the office of ACE Punjab.

Quoting data from annual report of ACE, the DG said petty corruption was rampant in public offices. Among all the reported cases of corruption across Punjab during the year 2020, 80 percent were related to petty corruption in the form of Chai-Paani, he said.

Issuing directions to all the regional heads, he said there is a war against this menace. It is the major reason for eroding public trust in public offices, he added. Meanwhile, in a crackdown on petty corruption, seven officers and officials were arrested by ACE raiding teams including an ex-deputy District Accountant from Hafizabad, an ASI from Faisalabad, a clerk from Chishtian and four Patwaris from other cities.