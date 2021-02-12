Minister’s staff officer resigns over ‘mafia’ in dept

LAHORE:A grade 19 officer of Pakistan Railways and a staff officer of Railways Minister, Ghulam Dastgir Baloch, has submitted his resignation to the minister.

Ghulam Dastgir Baloch sent his resignation to the Railway Minister in which it was said that he could not fight the mafia in the railways so he resigned. “I want to live a dignified life,” he wrote. He wrote that as a civil servant and transport professional, he tried to provide honest and professional services for the development of the sinking institution of Pakistan Railways. Imran Khan's decision to rebuild the railways does not suit the freight mafia, he wrote. The resignation further reads that the internal and external mafia in the railways is so powerful that it could not cope with it. “The working environment in the railways is also so dirty that I preferred to surrender”, he wrote. Baloch was transferred and ordered to report to railway ministry.