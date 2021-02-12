GCU holds ‘Professional Skills’ workshop

LAHORE: A one-day workshop on ‘Professional Development Skills’ to make graduating students aware of the banking sector trends before landing in the job market was held at the Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday. The workshop was organized by the Career Guidance and Placement Centre in collaboration with a leading private bank. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the workshop which was addressed by M Zeeshan, a banking sector executive, and led by GCU Placement Officer Zainab H. Sanik. Zeeshan explained to students the benefits of comprehensive research on company profile, making attractive resume, creating personal profile and equipping one’s self for written and interview tests. He also told them about their hiring procedures and job opening programs. Furthermore, he stated that his bank has started the initiative of hiring differently-abled graduates and eighteen such graduates have been inducted last year.