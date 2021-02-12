Workshop held to improve nutritional activities

LAHORE:The Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC), Punjab Planning and Development Board, organised a consultative workshop “Harmonising with International Development Partners to Improve Nutrition-related Activities in Punjab” at P&D Board.

While addressing the inaugural session, P&D Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal, stated that nutrition was a priority agenda of the Punjab government. On the directions of the prime minister, National Nutrition Coordination Council and Punjab Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Response Plan have been prepared and reviewed by the technical experts of international development partners as well as other stakeholders. The P&D Board chairman lauded the efforts of MSNC and acknowledged the support of international development partners to address the nutrition-related issues.

It will surely help improve nutrition-related indicators, he said and appreciated the work done in the nutrition centre and its team particularly for improving the nutrition-related indicator that was malnutrition, stunting and wasting in Southern Punjab.