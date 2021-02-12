Afzal Khokhar ordered to join ACE probe against him

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar to join an investigation against him before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and also extended for two weeks a stay order that restricts the agency from causing any harassment to him.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General Abdul Aziz Awan opposed the maintainability of the petition by Khokhar and said the petitioner had not joined the investigation before the ACE. He alleged that the petitioner had been threatening the investigators. Khokhar’s counsel Ghulam Sarwar Nehang denied the charges and said the petitioner himself appeared before the inquiry officer of the ACE and the session lasted for an hour. He requested the court to allow a relaxation to the petitioner for quite some time owing to the upcoming election of Senate. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, however, turned down the request and observed that the politicians were usually given concession only to attend sessions of the assemblies and those facing corruption cases should join the inquiries first. The CJ asked the petitioner to appear before the ACE on Monday and adjourned hearing of the petition for two weeks.

Khokhar had contended through his counsel he had been subjected to vindictive actions at the behest of the government as he belonged to the opposition. He said the ACE lodged 12 cases against him since the opposition launched its movement against the government. He said recently the ACE opened another inquiry against him on charges of alleged corruption in establishment of 32 model bazaars. He said three inquiries had already been conducted on the same matter. The petitioner asked the court to declare the inquiry launched by the ACE against him illegal and based on malafide intention.