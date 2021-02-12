close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
CTO visits UET

Lahore

LAHORE:CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid along with Inspector Nazia Baqir visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and faculty members. The purpose of this visit was to create awareness among the students and teachers at the university about traffic rules.

