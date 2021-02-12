CTO visits UET

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid along with Inspector Nazia Baqir visited University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and faculty members. The purpose of this visit was to create awareness among the students and teachers at the university about traffic rules.