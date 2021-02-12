close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Arresting of govt workers flayed

Lahore

February 12, 2021

LAHORE:The Academic Staff Association of Government College University (ASA-GCU) Lahore has strongly condemned the torture and arresting of the government employees who had been protesting peacefully for their rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ASA-GCU representatives said that such reaction should be avoided by a democratic government. They said that inflation have been touched to the sky whereas the salaries have not been increased accordingly. They said this disparity between the price-hike has reduced the value of the salary to one-third of its previous purchasing power. ASA-GCU demands the immediate release of the arrested government employees and the pay raise in the salaries.

