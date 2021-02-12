Cabinet body approves legal amendments

LAHORE:The 49th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business chaired by Law Minister Raja Basharat was held at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday with the participation of Senior Member Board of Revenue and secretaries of relevant departments.

The committee approved a number of legal amendments and other related issues. Proposals approved include leasing out the Nazul Land to the Behbood Association Chamba House Lahore, several amendments to the Punjab Stamp Act 1899, granting concessions in height and breast measurement for recruitment in the Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levy, subordinating the Ravi Urban Development Authority to the Housing Department, providing financial assistance to Punjab's bar associations and implementing a framework for private practice in government hospitals with the approval of the chief minister.

The proposals which the committee deferred for further consideration included proposed amendments to the Board of Management of public hospitals under the Punjab Medical and Health Institutions Act, 2003, proposed amendments to the rules of the Select Committee for the selection of heads of government hospitals, amendment in Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 to abolish the advertisement requirement for hiring consultancy and a proposal to add new members to the Punjab Workers Welfare Board.

Legislative process finalised, minister: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has stated that the legislative process has been finalised to promote the housing sector on modern lines in the province. Chairing a meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency here on Thursday, the minister said that approval for affordable private housing schemes rules 2020 and joint-ventures rules by the provincial cabinet will ensure speedy development of the housing sector along with the provision of relief to the builders and developers.

The meeting also discussed the matters pertaining to approval of development schemes under PHATA. The minister said the housing sector related policies had been designed in consultation with the stakeholders and they were also taken into confidence with regard to amendments to different laws.

Meanwhile, sufficient relief was also provided to the builders and developers in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said and added that project was being moved forward through a joint venture with the developers and private builders.

He expressed satisfaction that approval of the housing schemes of builders and developers was continuous on a priority basis and the housing department was working hard to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mehmood-ur-Rasheed welcomed the new board members Mrs Yasmin Abid Maan, Imtiaz Mahmood, Naveed Akhtar and Shahid Butt. The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the previous meeting. Besides the high-ranking officers, the meeting was also attended by the representatives of builders and developers.