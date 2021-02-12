Hearing of Paragon Housing case adjourned till 25th

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing case till February 25 and summoned three prosecution witness.

The court has summoned prosecution witnesses including Azam Tareen, Muhammad Bakhsh Ansari and Shaukat Ali Azhar. Kh Salman Rafiue and Saad Rafique attended the court proceedings and marked their attendance.

According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

NAB had filed the reference against Kh Saad Rafique, Kh Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali. The NAB stated in the reference that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project namely Air Avenue, which was an illegal housing society.

Later, it was converted into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of members of the housing society, it said.