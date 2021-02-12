Covid kills 12 more as another 423 test positive

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and 423 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,183 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 10,864 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 423 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 2,842,136 tests, which have resulted in 252,718 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 18,890 patients across the province are currently infected: 18,325 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 556 at hospitals, while 513 patients are in critical condition, of whom 68 are on life support.

He added that 430 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 229,645, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 423 fresh cases of Sindh, 244 (or 58 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 97 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 60 from District South, 40 from District Malir, 23 from District Central, 14 from District West and 10 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 40 new cases, Mirpurkhas 19, Sanghar and Thatta 14 each, Jamshoro and Naushehroferoze 13 each, Ghotki 12, Larkana eight, Jacobabad and Kambar six each, Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan five each, Khairpur four, Tando Allahyar three, and Shaheed Benazirabad, Sujawal, Umerkot and Shikarpur two each, he added.