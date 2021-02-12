Teenage girl rescued, three abductors held

Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a bid to kidnap a teenage girl and arrested three alleged abductors.

According to police, three suspects travelling on a car kidnapped the girl at gunpoint near the Manghopir shrine. Hearing her hue and cry, a score of people gathered at the scene and informed the police helpline. Police immediately reached the scene and followed the kidnappers' car. Within 15 minutes, police managed to catch the the kidnappers, Sajid, Noman and Yousuf, and recovered the girl. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Minor girl dies

A family was devastated when a minor girl was crushed to death by a water tanker near an oil refinery in Korangi on Thursday. According to the Korangi Industrial Area police, the victim’s father had called the water tanker due to the suspension of the water supply to the area.

The tanker’s driver and her father were busy in filling the water tank when four-year-old Malala, daughter of Jam Roz Khan, hid herself under the tanker. She was crushed to death under the wheels when the driver reversed the vehicle. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. No case has been registered as the family of the girl termed the death an accident.