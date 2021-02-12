close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

AC adjourns hearing of Ashiana reference against Shahbaz

Peshawar

February 12, 2021

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others till February 17.

The court has summoned prosecution witness Saeed Akhtar and others for next hearing.

Shahbaz was produced before the court from jail. Ahad Cheem and other accused were also present in the courtroom. PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others, attended the court proceedings in a bid to show solidarity with their leader.

Previously, two prosecution witnesses including Muaeez Nawaz and Mugheera had recorded statements.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief Ashfaque Pervez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.

