Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Substandard seeds: Compensation to affected farmers assured

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Director Agriculture Department Maqsoodur Rehman has

said that growers, who suffered the financial losses because of the low germination of the wheat seeds

sold by the department, would be compensated accordingly.

“We have launched a chemical analysis of the wheat seeds sold to growers by the Agriculture Department but its germinations remained as low as 60 percent,” he told the affected farmers in the Pulrah area here on Thursday.

Led by Rehman, an Agriculture Department team visited the agricultural fields where the substandard wheat seeds had been sowed in the mid-December.

