close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Four die in Buner accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

DAGGAR: Four persons died when a pickup truck fell into a ravine in Pulwari Bagra area of Buner district on Thursday, local sources said.

The vehicle met the accident due to failure of brakes. Besides the four deaths, three persons sustained injuries.

Those who died were identified as Khiyal Gul, Said Zarin, Behramand and Wasim, residents of Pulwari area.

The police, Rescue 1122 and local residents removed the bodies and the injured persons to the District Headquarter Hospital. The bodies were later handed over to the bereaved families.

Latest News

More From Peshawar