Four die in Buner accident

DAGGAR: Four persons died when a pickup truck fell into a ravine in Pulwari Bagra area of Buner district on Thursday, local sources said.

The vehicle met the accident due to failure of brakes. Besides the four deaths, three persons sustained injuries.

Those who died were identified as Khiyal Gul, Said Zarin, Behramand and Wasim, residents of Pulwari area.

The police, Rescue 1122 and local residents removed the bodies and the injured persons to the District Headquarter Hospital. The bodies were later handed over to the bereaved families.