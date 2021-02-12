French Embassy celebrates Mughal arts in Night of Ideas

ISLAMABAD: The French Embassy concluded on Thursday the online 2021 edition of the Night of Ideas highlighting the Mughal history, culture and arts and featuring two dance and music performances by Arieb Azhar and Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, in collaboration with ThinkFest Pakistan, and Alliance Française Pakistan, with the support of Black box Sounds.

According to the French Embassy, the 2021 edition of the Night of Ideas (La Nuit des idées) took place with an online panel discussion dwelling into Mughal history, culture and arts, and to reflect on one of the first waves of global connections unleashed by the Mughals.

In a world marked by rising populism and nationalism, and where the Covid-19 pandemic has severely constrained domestic and international travels, the 2021 edition wanted to nourish experiences by learning from travelers and denizens of the Mughal Empire.