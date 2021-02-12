close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Wife held for husband’s murder

National

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police resolved the mysterious death of a retired government employee and arrested his wife in connection with the murder. A few days ago, body of Allah Bakhash Phulpoto was recovered from a banana orchard falling in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station Khairpur. His wife Musarrat confessed to strangulating her husband with the help of Abdul Khaliq Phulpoto.

