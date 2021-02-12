Wife held for husband’s murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police resolved the mysterious death of a retired government employee and arrested his wife in connection with the murder. A few days ago, body of Allah Bakhash Phulpoto was recovered from a banana orchard falling in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station Khairpur. His wife Musarrat confessed to strangulating her husband with the help of Abdul Khaliq Phulpoto.