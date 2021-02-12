Four die in Jhimpir coal mine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The bodies of four coal miners were recovered while two were shifted to a hospital following a mine accident on Thursday. A coal mine located near Jhimpir, Thatta collapsed upon the miners busy in extracting coal. The rescue teams after hectic efforts of five hours managed to recover the two injured and bodies of four miners and shifted them to a hospital. The identities of the deceased and the injured were not ascertained till the filing of this report.