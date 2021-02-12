close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Four die in Jhimpir coal mine

National

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

SUKKUR: The bodies of four coal miners were recovered while two were shifted to a hospital following a mine accident on Thursday. A coal mine located near Jhimpir, Thatta collapsed upon the miners busy in extracting coal. The rescue teams after hectic efforts of five hours managed to recover the two injured and bodies of four miners and shifted them to a hospital. The identities of the deceased and the injured were not ascertained till the filing of this report.

