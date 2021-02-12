Two commit suicide in Umerkot district

SUKKUR: Two persons including a woman committed suicide in talukas Samaro and Chacharo of the Umerkot district. The woman committing suicide in Chacharo was identified as Hakima, wife of Patu Kolhi. According to her parents, Hakima was suffering from cancer and she could not afford the cost of her prolonged treatment. A youth Ashok Kolhi committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from a tree in taluka Samaro, Umerkot. Kohli according to his family had become frustrated following a domestic spat.