close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Two commit suicide in Umerkot district

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

SUKKUR: Two persons including a woman committed suicide in talukas Samaro and Chacharo of the Umerkot district. The woman committing suicide in Chacharo was identified as Hakima, wife of Patu Kolhi. According to her parents, Hakima was suffering from cancer and she could not afford the cost of her prolonged treatment. A youth Ashok Kolhi committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope from a tree in taluka Samaro, Umerkot. Kohli according to his family had become frustrated following a domestic spat.

Latest News

More From Pakistan