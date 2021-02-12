AC adjourns hearing of Ashiana Reference against Shahbaz

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Reference against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and others till February 17. The court has summoned prosecution witness Saeed Akhtar and others for next hearing.

Shahbaz was produced before the court from jail. Ahad Cheem and other accused were also present in the courtroom. PML-N leaders, including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and others, attended the court proceedings.