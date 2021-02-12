close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

ANP awards ticket to Hidayatullah to contest Senate polls from KP

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has awarded ticket to former provincial minister Hidayatullah Khan to contest the general seat of Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A press release said the parliamentary board meeting of the party was held on Thursday with its chairman and provincial President Aimal Wali Khan in the chair. Hidayatullah Khan originally belongs to Lower Dir district. He was previously a member of the Jamaat-i-Islami.

