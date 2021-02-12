close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Four grocery stores in Mansehra reduced to ashes

National

MANSEHRA: Four grocery stores were gutted following a heavy fire engulfed a market in Torghar on Thursday. The fire, which broke out at a store in Shagai bazaar because of the electric short-circuit, spread all around rapidly.

The traders and locals rushed to the spot and started sprinkling water and sand on the fire, bringing it under control after a hectic effort of several hours. Cash amount and general items dumped at the stores were reduced to ashes, causing huge financial losses to the affected traders.

