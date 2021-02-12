Recovery of Rs485m: Broadsheet instructs lawyers to seize further Pakistan assets

LONDON: The Broadsheet LLC has instructed its lawyers at Crowell & Moring LLP to initiate proceedings to seize further Pakistan assets after failing to get a reply from the Pakistan government’s lawyers at Allen & Overy for the recovery of nearly $2.2 million (Rs485 million) outstanding amount.

This correspondence understands that Kaveh Mousavi, Broadsheet’s CEO, instructed his lawyers on Wednesday to initiate the assets seizure operation. Broadsheet’s lawyers told that the decision has been taken after Allen & Overy failed to engage with Broadsheet in ten days after assuring on 1st February 2021 that Pakistan desires “to resolve the matter without the need for further enforcement action” but failing to confirm to Crowell & Moring that it has new instructions from Pakistan about the outstanding issues.

“Our client has instructed us to seize further assets to satisfy the sums due to it on the outstanding judgments,” says Broadsheet’s latest legal correspondence to Pakistan’s lawyers.

His lawyers confirmed that the meeting took place and a source at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed that Pakistan has received correspondence directly from NAB's London lawyers.

The News has seen correspondence which shows that a senior official of the NAB and Attorney General of Pakistan’s office have also been copied in the latest correspondence.