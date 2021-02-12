Broadsheet instructs lawyers to seize further Pakistan assets

LONDON: The Broadsheet LLC has instructed its lawyers to initiate proceedings to seize further Pakistan assets after failing to get a reply from the Pakistan government’s lawyers for the recovery of nearly $2.2 million outstanding amount.

This correspondent understands that Broadsheet’s CEO Kaveh Moussavi instructed his lawyers on Wednesday to initiate the assets seizure operation.

Broadsheet’s lawyers said the decision has been taken after Pakistan government’s lawyers failed to engage with Broadsheet in ten days after assuring on February 1, 2021 that Pakistan desires “to resolve the matter without the need for further enforcement action”.

“Our client has instructed us to seize further assets to satisfy the sums due to it on the outstanding judgments,” says Broadsheet’s latest legal correspondence to Pakistan’s lawyers.

His lawyers confirmed that the meeting took place and a source at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) confirmed that Pakistan has received correspondence directly from NAB’s London lawyers. The News has seen correspondence which shows that a senior official of the NAB and Attorney General of Pakistan’s office have also been copied in the latest correspondence.

Broadsheet asked Pakistan around three weeks ago to immediately pay the following amounts: US$ 1,180,799 in respect of further interest owed by Pakistan on judgment debts, accrued after the issue of Broadsheet’s third party debt order on partial payment by funds received from United National Bank on 31 December 2020; US$ 40,677 being the balance of the judgment debt remaining unsatisfied; US$ 5,889 interest accrued on the balance of the judgment debt being and continuing to accrue at the daily rate of US$ 267.72 and Broadsheet’s enforcement cost currently standing at around US$ 800,000.

Pakistan has already paid around $29 million to Broadsheet but it wants around $2.2 million, and an interest of around $300 is adding up on a daily basis.