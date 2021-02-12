PTI’s 3-member panel to probe ‘horse-trading’ video

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances of the viral video that allegedly shows lawmakers, some of whom at the time affiliated with the ruling party, receiving money ahead of the 2018 Senate election and tasked them with submitting a report in a month.

The committee comprises Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar, who will submit a report to the Prime Minister within a month and make recommendations for a future course of action, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued a formal notification to de-notify Sultan Muhammad Khan as law minister over the video, which showed him allegedly receiving money in exchange for his vote in the Senate election 2018.

A notification issued from the Governor’s office said Sultan Muhammad Khan has been de-notified as Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights. It said on Sultan Muhammad’s de-notification from his respective office, he has ceased to hold the portfolio of provincial minister with immediate effect.