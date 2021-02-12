close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

NHA chairman briefed on Balkasar Project

Islamabad

 
February 12, 2021

Islamabad: National Highway Authority Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum visited Mianwali-Muzaffargar-Balkasar Project, says a press release.

Member Central Zone Mansoor Ahmed Sirohey, General Manager (Maintenance) Punjab-South Region Basharat Hussain Malik and General Manager M-2 Motorway Zafar Iqbal Gondal also accompanied him during the visit.

Respective GMs briefed the NHA chairman about existing road condition and planning of NHA Maintenance regions for maintenance of this road network. NHA chairman was briefed that this road network is recently federalized in June 2020. After taking over NHA has conducted extensive survey of existing road condition and planned special maintenance and routine maintenance schemes. Now after tendering these schemes are in execution stage. GM (Maintenance) assured the Chairman that these poor road sections would be attended on top most priority to make the road traffic worthy. NHA chairman also stressed upon maintenance staff to attend the potholes and make this road pothole free on priority.

