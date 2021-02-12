UNHCR donates instruments to Polyclinic

Islamabad: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated the latest medical instruments to Polyclinic, the second largest government hospital in Islamabad after PIMS.

The instruments included 30 cardiac monitors, 10 baby warmers, and two portable autoclaves and digital X-ray machines each. Polyclinic executive director Dr Naila Israr appreciated the UNHCR for the donation and said the provision of modern medical instruments would improve patient care in the hospital.