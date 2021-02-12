Chinese New Year marked amid musical performances

Islamabad : The Islamabad Marriott Hotel welcomed the beginning of the Chinese New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox, by hosting a reception at its Chinese cuisine restaurant, Dynasty.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong inaugurated the ceremony, where he cut a cake along with the hotel's general manager.

The pool terrace was vibrantly lit up in red and gold with shimmering lanterns overhead lights with traditional music playing in the background. Young girls were dressed in traditional Chinese attire and greeted guests with chanting 'nee how' (hello). The environment was warm and festive and welcoming to symbolise new beginnings.

A group of children of varying ages enthralled the guests with a festive display of musical performances.

The guests enjoyed classic Chinese cuisine spread on the buffet, offering signature items such as Roast Duck with pancakes, stewed veal balls in brown sauce, stir-fried scallop squid with X0 sauce, and tiger prawns with Szechwan pepper.

For food enthusiasts, the restaurant offers Chinese cuisine in the New Lunar Year in line with strict adherence to the government-approved safety and hygiene standard operating procedures.

According to experts, tradition says the Ox will bring prosperity, success in business, and career advancement. It’s also said to signify the wellness of all signs.