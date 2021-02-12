PCB prepares SOPs for PSL spectators

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has prepared COVID-19 SOPs for the sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, the PCB has sent the SOPs to the NCOC. The PCB will announce the SOPs after the approval of the NCOC.

The sixth edition of PSL starts from February 20. The PCB has been allowed to sell tickets for only 20 percent of its stadiums’ seating capacity — which means around 7500 spectators in Karachi and 5500 in Lahore.