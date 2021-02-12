close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

Bodybuilding course today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation is conducting 6th Bodybuilding Coaching Course regarding Nutrition Awareness & Awareness about Steroids and Ban Substance & Anti Doping and COVID-19 will be held on 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on February 12 at National Hotel, Abbot Road, Near Lakshmi Chowk, Lahore.

An official of PBBF Sh Farooq Iqbal asked all the concern members and Units to make sure their participation in the course for the protected measures.

