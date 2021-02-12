Inzamam likes T20 side’s lower middle-order

LAHORE: Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Pakistan’s lower middle-order for the T20I series against South Africa is strong.

Talking to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel, he said that the inclusion of all-rounder Danish Aziz and explosive batsman Asif Ali would help in solving the team’s woes in the lower middle-order.

“One thing I really like about the team selected for the T20I series against South Africa is the presence of players like Danish Aziz and Asif Ali,” he said. “We have lacked players in the past who can come down the order and hit sixes at crucial junctures. I believe both of them along with Khushdil Shah, who has been with the team for some time now, can fill that void,” he added.

“I am sure the team’s morale is very high,” he said. “We are coming on the back of an impressive Test series win. There are a lot of youngsters in the squad who now have a chance to impress the selectors ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup,” he said.