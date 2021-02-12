Amir’s decision to hurt Pakistan, says Razzaq

LAHORE: Legendary all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir’s retirement from international cricket is a major setback for Pakistan.

Razzaq, while talking to reporters, said that the pacer’s retirement would hurt Pakistan. “He [Amir] is an extremely talented bowler and you could see glimpses of Wasim Akram in him,” he said. “It would have been great for Pakistan if he had consistently played and performed for Pakistan. This will hurt him too. Players who give priority to T20s over Test cricket will never go on to become great players,” he said.