PSB Coaching Centre’s official suspended

ISLAMABAD: Ali Ahmed Kalwar, Assistant at the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Coaching Centre in Karachi, has been suspended for an initial period of three months.

According to a PSB’s handout, Ali was involved in unlawful and unjustified cutting of the trees on the premises of the PSB Coaching Centre in Karachi without seeking permission from the competent authority.

“This act is tantamount to misconduct on his part under PSB Service Rules, 2000. In exercise of his powers conferred under Rule 131 (i) of PSB Service Rules, 2000, the competent authority has been pleased to place Ali Ahmed Kalwar under suspension with immediate effect for a period of three months,” the handout said.