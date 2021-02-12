Imran leads WAPDA Golf in opening round

LAHORE: Imran led the senior section of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship on the opening day here at Lahiore Gymkhana on Thursday.

The Third Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship began with competitive activity centering around the senior amateur golfers and the ladies event.

For the seniors the encounter is spread over 36 holes (two rounds). Lady amateurs also engage in a golfing battle over 36 holes, 18 each day.

At the end of the first round, the masterly one turned out to be Imran Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana who produced an impressive gross score of 75 to occupy the top position in the race for gross honors.

This score represents a remarkable effort and noteworthy was his consistency and precision in his handling of approach shots to the green backed by level-headed putting.

Tariq Mehmood and Rashid Akbar, both from Garrison Golf Club, managed a spirited score of gross 77 each and are placed two strokes behind the leader.

A few more with fairly reasonable scores are Lt Col (r) M Shafi at 78 and three eager ones are bracketed at a score of gross 79. These striving ones are Rustam Ali Chatta, Asad Khan and Muhammed Sarfraz. At a score of gross 80 are Col (r) Asif Mehdi, Shafiq Bhatti and Yousaf Borula.

The formidable one in the net section race is Muhammed Sarfraz of Multan with a net score of 66. Waqar Ahmad of Garrison is one stroke behind at net 67.

In the race for honours in ladies section, the pace setters on the first day were young Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya and Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview.

Rimsha managed a round of gross 76 as did Suneya. Through accurate hitting off the tees, they managed to stay ahead of rivals like Parkha Ijaz, Ghazala Yasmin, Ana James Gill and Zaib un Nisa.